Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa on private visit

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa on private visit

The Congress president is believed to have chosen to make the trip on doctors advice and will remain at a resort in South Goa, people familiar with the matter have said

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with her son Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Friday in what is expected to be a brief private visit to help her recuperate and escape from the toxic Delhi air, Congress party sources have confirmed.

The former UPA chairperson is believed to have made the trip on doctors’ advice and will remain at a resort in South Goa, people familiar with the matter have said.

Also read | Sonia Gandhi forms panels on economy, foreign affairs, national security; former PM to head all 3

The Gandhis were last here on a private visit prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which was largely a private affair with the family not entertaining guests politically or otherwise.

Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a recurring chest infection and has been in and out of hospitals for much of this year besides also keeping her public engagements to a minimum.

She was discharged from hospital in August 2 this year after also having to travel abroad for medical reasons in May this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Delhi Police arrests member of ‘Fantastic Four’ group for cheating Rs 29 crore under DDA’s land pooling scheme
Nov 20, 2020 17:08 IST
CAG to be external auditor of IPU, Geneva for 3 years
Nov 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Nov 20, 2020 17:07 IST
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa on private visit
Nov 20, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.