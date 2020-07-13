Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet

Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said we request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we’ll also give them in writing. We’ve requested them to come and discuss the situation,” Surjewala told news agency ANI.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi at party office in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shifted his 100-plus lawmakers to a luxury resort on the outskirts of Jaipur city amid a tug of war with his deputy Sachin Pilot, the party announced that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the political situation.

But Pilot’s aides say he will not attend the CLP meet, signalling a hardening of stance.

“To discuss the political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will meet at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come. We’ve requested them to come and discuss the situation,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, according to ANI.

Surjewala also said that Ashok Gehlot’s government is safe and that the BJP’s attempts to lure away MLAs to bring down the government have failed.



“With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have ensured that the BJP’s attempts have failed,” Surjewala said.

Surjewaala reiterated that the Congress leadership including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were ready to listen to everyone to find a solution.

“They are requested to come and discuss how to strengthen Rajasthan and serve the 8 crore people together. If there are some differences with someone then they should say that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution,” he said.

