Sonia, Rahul return amid House standoff

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi returned to India on Tuesday after undergoing a routine health check-up in the US, people familiar with the development said. The two left on September 12.

Both of them have missed a major part of the monsoon session that began on September 14. The session is likely to be curtailed in view of the rising number of Covid cases in the country with several Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Parliament staff testing positive.

Confirming their return, an aide of Rahul Gandhi said the two leaders reached Delhi around 7 am on Tuesday.

Later, Rahul Gandhi posted a series of tweets accusing the Modi government of working for the development of crony capitalists at the cost of farmers.

“2014- Modi ji’s election promise of Swaminathan commission MSP (minimum support price) for farmers. 2015- Modi government said in court that this will not be possible. 2020- Black agriculture laws,” he tweeted in Hindi. Then, in a four-line verse in Hindi, he sarcastically said, “Modi ji’s intention is clear” with new “anti-agriculture” attempt.

Before leaving for abroad, Sonia Gandhi carried out major organisational changes in the Congress Working Committee and her team of office bearers.