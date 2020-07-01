Sections
Home / India News / Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three personnel.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir is seen carrying a boy to safety in Sopore on Wednesday. (Twitter/@KashmirPolice)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday.

A photo posted on the Twitter handle of Kashmir Police showed the boy being carried away by a policeman on the North Kashmir town.

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in the gunbattle. Three other CRPF jawans have been injured.

“We lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a terrorist attack at Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack,” the Kashmir Police said on Twitter.



 

The encounter started after terrorists attacked a CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police are also on the spot.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three personnel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man Utd will nurture ‘special talent’ Greenwood, says Solskjaer
Jul 01, 2020 11:45 IST
In J&K, sports teachers are paid just one-sixth of a peon’s salary
Jul 01, 2020 11:46 IST
Doctor’s Day: How to address exacerbating burnout rate among medics due to Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 11:42 IST
Coronavirus may infect heart cells of infected patients, says report
Jul 01, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.