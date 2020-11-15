Sections
Home / India News / ‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi

‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Covid encephalopathy set in.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died in Kolkata on Sunday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying it’s a colossal loss to the world of cinema.

“Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

 

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that Chatterjee will be remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces.



“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” he said.

The 85-year-old breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Covid encephalopathy set in, affecting his central nervous system and causing renal dysfunction.

He recovered from the infection subsequently, but his health condition did not improve, despite several plasma therapies, dialysis and tracheotomy.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in a statement.

Several actors and directors, who have worked with the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, mourned his demise.

In a career spanning six decades, Chatterjee has acted in more than 300 films.

