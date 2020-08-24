Sections
Home / India News / Sourav Ganguly returns land he took from Bengal government to build a school

Sourav Ganguly returns land he took from Bengal government to build a school

Ganguly reportedly decided to backtrack from the project as there is litigation over the plot of land.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

People close to Ganguly and who are aware of the developments said he met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, last month and returned the documents relating to the land. (PTI PHOTO.)

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has returned the two-acre plot of land at New Town in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata which he had got from the Trinamool Congress government for setting up an ICSE Board high school.

People close to Ganguly and who are aware of the developments said he met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, last month and returned the documents relating to the land.

Neither Ganguly nor the state government commented on the issue. His visit to Nabanna was described as a “courtesy call”.

Ganguly reportedly decided to backtrack from the project as there is litigation over the land.



Incidentally, the erstwhile Left Front government gave Ganguly a plot of land at the Salt Lake Township for a similar project but that land too led to litigation and he had given it back to the state.

Ganguly’s decision to return the plot of land to the TMC government has led to speculation in political circles that he is increasing his distance from the ruling party. There have been rumours for some time that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the 2021 assembly polls.

During his recent interactions with the media, Ganguly however, ruled out such a possibility, saying he has no plans of joining active politics.

Ganguly is known to have a warm relationship with both Banerjee and Union home minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister backed Ganguly and helped him become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) without having to face an election.

Shah and some Central ministers played a crucial role in making Ganguly the president of the BCCI in 2019. Shah’s son Jay Shah is the BCCI secretary.

