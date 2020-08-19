Sections
South Bengal districts, Kolkata included, to get heavy rain over one week

While one low pressure system has formed over the sea on Wednesday morning and is likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday, a second low pressure is likely to develop over the weekend.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, HindustanTimes Kolkata

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. (HT Photo)

With two back-to-back low pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning of heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next one week.

“Due to these two consecutive low pressure systems, widespread heavy rain is expected over the districts of south Bengal till August 25,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Meteorologists have also warned that there could be water logging in low lying areas of the city and its suburbs. Water level in rivers across south Bengal could also rise.



The colour red is used to denote the highest level of warning in the IMDs four-stage colour-coded weather warning system. Orange comes next and denotes that administration must stay alert.

On May 20, West Bengal was hit by cyclone Amphan with wind speed gusting up to 185 km per hour that killed 98 people while displacing many thousands.

