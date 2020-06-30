South, central Mumbai record over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; suburbs get light rain

Several areas in south and central Mumbai recorded over 100 millimetres (mm) of rainfall on Monday night after a torrential downpour that lasted for over an hour.

However, suburban Mumbai received significantly less rainfall.

The Colaba-based Regional Meteorological Centre in south Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, starting from 8:30 am on Monday.

While the corresponding figure for the suburbs, recorded by the Santacruz-based centre, is 11.2 mm.

Location-wise rainfall in Mumbai over the last 24 hours showed Cuffe Parade received 128.7 mm of rains, followed by Worli (114.7 mm), Nariman Point (105 mm), Dadar (105.9 mm) and Byculla (99 mm).

While major areas in the suburbs recorded up to 40 mm of rains over the past 24 hours.

“Intense rains were received in localised places in Mumbai on Monday night, followed by intermittent light to moderate showers in the south-central parts of the city. However, the suburbs received less rainfall because there was no monsoon cloud bands over the region,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

South Mumbai has reduced its rain deficit for June because of the torrential downpour over the past 24 hours and the tally stands at 524.5 mm, which is 16.4 mm short of the long-period average (LPA), the average of rainfall received in the area over a 50-year period between 1961 and 2010.

So far, Mumbai’s suburbs have recorded 395 mm of rains in June, which is 98.1 mm short of the LPA and the lowest for the month in the past five years.

IMD authorities said that the suburbs are likely to end June with a 22% of rain deficiency.

Though the city woke up to light showers on Tuesday morning, the rains stopped in a while because of a partly cloudy sky.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert – be aware for moderate or intermittent rains – for the day.

IMD authorities classify light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).