South Indian states battle surge in cases, account for nearly 27% of national total: Covid-19 state tally

India reported another sharp rise in Covid-19 cases by registering 22,752 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the national coronavirus tally has jumped to 742,417 with the death toll mounting to 20,642; as many as 456,830 patients have recovered from the disease across India.

While Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally with over 2 lakh cases, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh are the top affected states. South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a high rate of coronavirus cases. Kerala is the only South Indian state where the number of Covid-19 patients is considerably low. Together, all five south Indian states account for over 2 lakh - nearly 27 percent - of country’s total coronavirus cases.

Also read: Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots

As per an HT analysis of data from the 20 worst-hit states in the country, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha come into focus for the surge in Covid-19 cases. Among them, Telangana and Karnataka stand out.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 217,121 on Wednesday. Over 118,558 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 9,250 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 118,594 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,636 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 71,116.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 102,831 on Wednesday. As many as 74,217 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,165 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 37,550 on Wednesday. The state has seen 26,720 people recover from coronavirus while 1,977 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 29,968 while the number of recoveries has touched 19,627. The state’s death toll stands at 827.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 27,612 coronavirus cases. While 16,287 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 313 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 26,815 coronavirus cases till date while three 416 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 11,098 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 23,837 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 15,790 recover from coronavirus while 804 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 21,404 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 472 while 16,575 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 21,197 Covid-19 patients till date. While 9,745 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 252.

Situation in other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 17,999. Over 15,000 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has crossed 12,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir nears 9,000.

In Odisha, cases have crossed 10,000 while Assam has reported over 12,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,749, and the number of cases in Kerala is 5,894. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,200 cases.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Nagaland, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the only state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.