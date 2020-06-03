South Korean embassy donates 25,000 masks to Korean War Veterans Association and Chikitsa Trust

A total of 5,000 masks for the families of the veterans were handed over to the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). (HT photo)

The South Korean embassy on Wednesday donated 25,000 face masks to the families of Korean War veterans and the under-privileged to bolster the fight against Covid-19.

A total of 5,000 masks for the families of the veterans were handed over to the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), while 20,000 masks for the under-privileged were donated to Chikitsa Trust, an NGO that works to ensure free access to quality healthcare for people in need.

The donation to KWVA was meant to commemorate the dedication and sacrifice made by India’s non-combatant troop contribution to the Korean War, which broke out on June 25, 1950.

South Korean ambassador Shin Bong-kil, together with defence attaché Col Lee In and representatives of KWVA, visited Chikitsa Trust’s charitable clinic in Gurugram and delivered the 20,000 masks.

KWVA suggested the South Korean embassy should donate the masks to Chikitsa Trust, which has dedicated itself to providing primary healthcare to people in need just like the Indian 60 Para Field Hospital did during the Korean War, said a statement from the embassy.

Ajai Malhotra, chairman of Chikitsa Trust,Trustthree Indian Army war veterans, one of whom commanded 60 Para Field Hospital, also joined the ceremony.

Today’s event was part of the South Korean government’s “#StayStrongCampaign” and also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War and the landing of India’s non-combatant troops in Pusan in November 1950, the statement added.