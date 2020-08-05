Sections
Home / India News / South Mumbai surpasses its seasonal rainfall average, Dahanu records all-time high 24-hour rain for August

South Mumbai surpasses its seasonal rainfall average, Dahanu records all-time high 24-hour rain for August

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed its seasonal rainfall average on Wednesday while Dahanu, 130 km north of the city, recorded its highest rainfall over a 24-hour period to beat a...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:33 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed its seasonal rainfall average on Wednesday while Dahanu, 130 km north of the city, recorded its highest rainfall over a 24-hour period to beat a 75-year-old record.

With 53.2 mm rain recorded from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, saw its seasonal rain tally at 2,072.2 mm, surpassing the average for the season (2066 mm).

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was just 6 mm short of achieving its rainfall average of 2,260.4 mm, as the observatory recorded 2,253.9 mm from June 1 to August 5, with 84.3 mm rain over the past 24 hours.

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai received 353 mm of rain and intense showers are expected to continue through Wednesday. The city has also recorded 64% of its average rainfall for August in the first five days of the month.



Dahanu received a whopping 383.1 mm rain over 24 hours, breaking the all-time monthly record of 353.3 mm set on August 14, 1945. This is the first year in more than a decade when the weather station at Dahanu recorded more than 300 mm rain in 24 hours during August. Prior to this, the highest in 10 years was 195.3 on August 29, 2017.

Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to moderate rain with intermittent intense spells on Wednesday morning, keeping with the trend of active monsoon conditions.

The weather bureau had predicted a red alert (extremely heavy rain) for Wednesday.

“Latest satellite images indicate intense cloud cover over the west coast, with parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, receiving intense spells of rain. Another extremely heavy rain (over 204.5 mm in 24 hours) day for all these districts,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hosalikar added that over the last 12 hours, heavy to very heavy rain was witnessed across isolated areas over north Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane.

“More impact was witnessed towards the northwestern suburbs, with over 150 mm average rain. Current radar images are showing intense cloud cover over Mumbai. This would enhance active monsoon conditions, more moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea and continuous downpour under the influence of the low pressure weather system over Bay of Bengal,” he said.

Towards north of Mumbai, Bhayander recorded 192.5 mm of rain, Mira Road 186.5 mm, Dahisar 170 mm, Borivli 161 mm, and Malad 125 mm. Thane recorded 167 mm, Bhiwandi 175 mm, Ulhasnagar 134 mm, Kalyan 175 mm, and Ambernath 123.3 mm.

In the western suburbs, Bandra recorded the highest rainfall at 131.2 mm. Other areas in Maharashtra that witnessed extremely heavy rain were Mahabaleshwar at 320.9 mm, Baramati 315.8 mm, and Ratnagiri 216.3 mm.

IMD classifies 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate rain while 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy, more than 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain, and more than 300 mm as exceptionally heavy rain.

Mumbai’s catchment areas, mostly north of the city, recorded heavy to very heavy rain, which is expected to increase the levels of lakes that supply water to the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT- Madras begins admission for BSc in Programming and Data Science online course, 12th pass students can apply
Aug 05, 2020 11:36 IST
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 11:37 IST
Credit for ending Ayodhya land dispute goes to Supreme Court, everyone should accept it: Mayawati
Aug 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Authority not bound to grant hearing to those objecting to tree-cutting proposals: Bombay HC
Aug 05, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.