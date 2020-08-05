South Mumbai surpasses its seasonal rainfall average, Dahanu records all-time high 24-hour rain for August

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed its seasonal rainfall average on Wednesday while Dahanu, 130 km north of the city, recorded its highest rainfall over a 24-hour period to beat a 75-year-old record.

With 53.2 mm rain recorded from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, saw its seasonal rain tally at 2,072.2 mm, surpassing the average for the season (2066 mm).

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was just 6 mm short of achieving its rainfall average of 2,260.4 mm, as the observatory recorded 2,253.9 mm from June 1 to August 5, with 84.3 mm rain over the past 24 hours.

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai received 353 mm of rain and intense showers are expected to continue through Wednesday. The city has also recorded 64% of its average rainfall for August in the first five days of the month.

Dahanu received a whopping 383.1 mm rain over 24 hours, breaking the all-time monthly record of 353.3 mm set on August 14, 1945. This is the first year in more than a decade when the weather station at Dahanu recorded more than 300 mm rain in 24 hours during August. Prior to this, the highest in 10 years was 195.3 on August 29, 2017.

Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to moderate rain with intermittent intense spells on Wednesday morning, keeping with the trend of active monsoon conditions.

The weather bureau had predicted a red alert (extremely heavy rain) for Wednesday.

“Latest satellite images indicate intense cloud cover over the west coast, with parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, receiving intense spells of rain. Another extremely heavy rain (over 204.5 mm in 24 hours) day for all these districts,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hosalikar added that over the last 12 hours, heavy to very heavy rain was witnessed across isolated areas over north Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane.

“More impact was witnessed towards the northwestern suburbs, with over 150 mm average rain. Current radar images are showing intense cloud cover over Mumbai. This would enhance active monsoon conditions, more moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea and continuous downpour under the influence of the low pressure weather system over Bay of Bengal,” he said.

Towards north of Mumbai, Bhayander recorded 192.5 mm of rain, Mira Road 186.5 mm, Dahisar 170 mm, Borivli 161 mm, and Malad 125 mm. Thane recorded 167 mm, Bhiwandi 175 mm, Ulhasnagar 134 mm, Kalyan 175 mm, and Ambernath 123.3 mm.

In the western suburbs, Bandra recorded the highest rainfall at 131.2 mm. Other areas in Maharashtra that witnessed extremely heavy rain were Mahabaleshwar at 320.9 mm, Baramati 315.8 mm, and Ratnagiri 216.3 mm.

IMD classifies 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate rain while 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy, more than 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain, and more than 300 mm as exceptionally heavy rain.

Mumbai’s catchment areas, mostly north of the city, recorded heavy to very heavy rain, which is expected to increase the levels of lakes that supply water to the city.