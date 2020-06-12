Sections
Home / Kolkata / South west monsoon hits West Bengal and Sikkim

South west monsoon hits West Bengal and Sikkim

A low-pressure, which is presently located over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, helped the monsoon to advance further to Bengal and Sikkim.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:10 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Almost all the districts of Gangetic Bengal have received rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm since Friday morning. (HT Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities announced on Friday about the onset of south-west monsoon in Kolkata, major parts of West Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim.

Almost all the districts of Gangetic Bengal have received rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm since Friday morning.

Intermittent rains are likely to continue over the next three to four days in the state, IMD officials said.

Some coastal districts and parts of north Bengal are expected to receive heavy rainfall, they added.



“South-west monsoon has set in Kolkata, major parts of Gangetic West Bengal, north Bengal and Sikkim on Friday,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director-general at IMD’s regional meteorological centre in Kolkata.

A low-pressure, which is presently located over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, helped the monsoon to advance further to Bengal and Sikkim.

Earlier, the IMD had said the this year’s monsoon is likely to be “normal” at 102% of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of (+/-) 4%.

According to IMD’s second long-range forecast update for the monsoon, north-west India is expected to receive excess monsoon rainfall at 107% of LPA; the central parts are likely to get 103% of LPA, while the southern peninsula and north-eastern India are likely to receive 102% and 96% of LPA, respectively, with a model error of (+/-) 8%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anurag Basu says he was one of the first to know of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer
Jun 12, 2020 15:15 IST
Reliance Jio Fiber offers one-year free Amazon Prime with these plans
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
Seven states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways
Jun 12, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.