Southwest monsoon withdrawing from Odisha: IMD

Southwest monsoon withdrawing from Odisha: IMD

The South West Monsoon generally withdraws from the state by October 15 but this time it has been delayed by about a fortnight.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Bhubaneswar

(Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the South West Monsoon from the rest of the coastal state during next 48 hours and from the entire country around October 28. (Representative Image))

After overstaying in Odisha for about a fortnight, the Southwest Monsoon on Monday started the process of withdrawing from the state, the Meteorological Centre here said. The Southwest Monsoon has completely withdrawn from eight districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapada, it said.

“It has also withdrawn from some parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts of interior Odisha today,” it said. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the South West Monsoon from the rest of the coastal state during next 48 hours and also from the entire country around October 28, it added.

The South West Monsoon generally withdraws from the state by October 15 but this time it has been delayed by about a fortnight, H R Biswas, the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, told PTI. The monsoon had arrived in the state on June 11 and it was a normal monsoon this year, the weatherman said.

“Monsoon withdrawal has no specific date like birthdays. But, taking an average of 30 years, we have concluded that it takes place in Odisha by October 15,” Biswas said. During monsoon, wind generally moves in south-westerly direction which changes to north-easterly route after its withdrawal, he said. “However, it depends on the height of a place,” Biswas said.

