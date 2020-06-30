Space centre scientists develop an innovative mask

Thiurvananthapuram: Two scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, an important wing of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), developed a new mask which they said ensured a proper filtration and remove some of the irritants of normal mask especially for bespectacled.

The new mask is configured in two zones, a nasal part and an oral part, stitched into a single unit, preventing mixing of nasal and oral aerosols avoiding foggy vision for bespectacled, said a statement released by the scientists. No patent or trademark, details of mask developed by P Venuprasad and Dr Anitha S are available on Facebook and material cost will be around ₹10 a piece and any tailor can make it easily, the statement said

“The nasal part is stitched with wire strips which fit comfortably to any nose contour. A mask holding string facilitates hanging it on the chest, when removed in between. It is made with adjustable ear loops, which give a comfortable and efficient fitting to the face,” it said adding these masks made of khadi clothes are durable.

Most of the ordinary masks have poor filtration capacity and don’t fit well on the face reducing its performance. Air exhaled towards eyes may lead to dryness and associated problems in the long run but the new mask solves most of these problems. The mask can be washed and reused several times, the statement added.

“It has three layers with the filter fabric material in between. In addition, a replaceable filter cartridge infused with a blend of ayurvedic essential oils can be placed in the nasal zone, which is optional. The mask can be configured into different sizes as per the need,” the statement said.

