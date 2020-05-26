Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months

Sections
Updated: May 26, 2020 12:20 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: A Spanish woman cyclist stranded in Tripura for more than two months because of Covid-19-related restrictions finally left the state on a special Agartala-Delhi train.

After reaching Delhi, Yesenia Herrera Febles plans to catch a flight to Madrid on May 30.

Febles, a nurse by profession, entered Tripura from Bangladesh via the Akhaura integrated check post on March 9. She was on a cycle tour of South Asia.

She stayed in Agartala for 10 days before travelling to Kanchanpur in the state’s North district. As she was about to cross the Tripura-Mizoram boundary, a healthcare team sent her back to Agartala for a Covid-19 test.



In Agartala, she was kept in a quarantine centre for 14 days and then shifted to another quarantine centre for a fortnight, Febles said.

“I was allowed to enter the state after screening as I didn’t have any flu-like symptoms. But I was surprised because I was sent to two quarantine centres in Agartala where I spent 14 days each,” she said.

Besides, she also faced problems in communicating with government officials as she speaks only Spanish and English.

However, she managed to contact Father Paul Pudussery, in-charge of the Asha centre maintained by Holy Cross and the Missionaries of Charity, and she got food and accommodation free of cost.

During her stay in Agartala, she got to know three other cyclists - Clifin J Francis, Haseeb Ahsan and Donna Ann Jacob - who planned to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Febles and the three other cyclists got involved in social service, including the distribution of food, face masks, hand sanitisers and soap among needy people during their stay in the Asha centre, said Father Paul.

The three other cyclists are yet to leave Tripura.

