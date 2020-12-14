‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests

The war of words between Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray and the former CM Devendra Fadnavis continued on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader fired another shot. Reacting to Thackeray’s recent comments on farmers’ protest in Delhi, Fadnavis asked the chief minister to first speak about agriculturists in his own state.

“The chief minister must speak of Maharashtra farmers first instead of commenting on protests in Delhi. Protesters are being beaten up in their homes here and the state government is talking of protesters’ rights in Delhi and calling it an emergency situation,” ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

On Sunday, Thackeray had hit out at Fadnavis for his “undeclared Emergency in the state” remarks. “If there is an undeclared Emergency in Maharashtra, then is there a declared Emergency in the rest of the country given the manner in which the protesting farmers are being targeted on the outskirts of Delhi,” he had said.

Thackeray had also questioned whether pouring water on farmers in cold weather is a sign of harmony. He had also slammed the BJP government for calling protesting farmers “anti-national”. “The BJP should decide whether protesters have support from Pakistan, China or Maoists. You bring sugar and onions from Pakistan. Now farmers are also coming from Pakistan,” the Shiv Sena leader had mocked, as quoted by PTI.

The remarks from both the political leaders come amid ongoing protests in Delhi where thousands of farmers, majority of them from Haryana and Punjab, have gathered in and around the borders of the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers are seeking the repeal of the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that were implemented by the Centre in September.

So far, the Centre’s representatives and leaders of farmers’ unions have held as many as five rounds of talks to resolve the issues but they all have been inconclusive.