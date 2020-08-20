Sections
Home / India News / Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan

Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan

India’s strong reply comes amid Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s continued attempts to call an OIC meeting on Kashmir despite being snubbed by the Saudi kingdom.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament via video conferencing at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO.)

India on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, and asked the international community to isolate Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

The Indian Parliament, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, exercised its Right of Reply to underline that “Pakistan PM admitted there are nearly 40,000 militants on its soil. Pakistan’s aggressions against J-K in 1965, 1971, 1999 (Kargil), attack on Mumbai and Parliament, Uri, Pulwama etc. show Pakistan’s state-sponsored policy of terrorism as evident in the inaction against the likes of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Ehsanullah Ehsan.”

The Indian authorities also said that “Jammu & Kashmir has been and will remain an integral part of India. We call upon Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism. Our overtures should not be taken as a sign of weakness.”

India’s strong reply comes amid Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s continued attempts to call an OIC meeting on Kashmir despite being snubbed by the Saudi kingdom. Khan is also believed to be aligning with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to form a new Islamic axis against India.



At the conference, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations (UN), India’s reply came during the special event on ‘Countering Terrorism and violent Extremism: The perspective of victims’ today. The reply reads:

“India exercises its Right of Reply to a statement by Pakistan, a country whose PM glorified dreaded terrorist “Osama Bin Laden” as a ‘martyr’ from its Parliament,” said the Indian response.

Indian Parliament also highlighted that the UN Analytical Support Sanctions Monitoring Team mentions Pakistan as the leading exporter of terror with more than 6,000 nationals currently engaged in terrorism.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.