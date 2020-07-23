Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had defended the government on Wednesday claiming the state was doing better than several others in fighting coronavirus disease. (PTI Photo)

Kerala is considering returning to a state-wide lockdown to stem the flow of new Covid 19 infections in the state and the government’s final decision on this matter is expected in a special cabinet meet scheduled for Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The development follows detection of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus in the state in a single day on Wednesday, forcing the government to announce a curfew in Ernakulam’s Aluva region and tighten vigil across the state while deciding to increase the number of beds for treatment of infected patients.

Taking another precautionary measure, the government on Thursday announced cancellation of the assembly session scheduled from July 27, reported the news agency.

Government’s consideration for a state-wide lockdown comes even as capital city Thiruvananthapuram and many parts of the district are already under lockdown for over two weeks and will continue to observe it till July 28.

Similarly, triple lockdown is in force in coastal areas of the district after a massive spurt in cases was reported recently. As cases increased, many areas in Kochi and other places were also put under triple lockdown. The state had also reported community transmission in two fishing hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had only sought to put up a brave face by claiming that the state’s situation is better when compared to other states on the front of infection and fatality rate.

“In India there are 864 cases per million people while in Kerala it is 419 only. The state’s fatality rate is 0.31 % while the national average is 2.41%. The state’ situation is better, still some people can’t digest it,” he had said in response to criticism by the opposition over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Kerala has registered a total of 15,032 positive cases so far including 8,818 cases that are currently active and 6,164 recovered patients. 47 people have died in the state due to the disease.

Complete lockdown is only being observed in the containment zones in the state, where only essential services are allowed.