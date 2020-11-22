Sections
Special summary revision of electoral rolls: All you need to know

All the electors and eligible citizens who will attain 18 years as on January 1, 2021 and those who missed to enrol themselves in earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from November 17 till December 15.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 12:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A special drive for summary revision of electoral rolls is currently underway in different states. (PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a drive for a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date.

All electors and eligible citizens who will turn 18 as on January 1, 2021, and those who missed enrolling themselves earlier, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from November 17 till December 15. All applications can be filed online on www.nvsp.in.

All you need to know about the revision of electoral rolls:

1. A special drive for summary revision of electoral rolls is currently underway in different states.

2. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has initiated a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The city residents, who are of 18 years of age on that day, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.



3. As per the schedule released by the ECI, the CEO of Punjab has initiated a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, which will be concluded on December 15.

4. Draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh have been published on November 16. Claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 15 and after disposal of these claims and objections, final electoral rolls will be published on January 15, 2021.

5. A special summary revision of photo electoral rolls began on November 16 in Puducherry. CEO Shurbir Singh said in a release that as per the direction of the Election Commission, summary revision of photo electoral rolls for the union territory would begin on November 11 keeping January 1, 2021, as qualifying date for all the 30 assembly segments.

