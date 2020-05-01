Special trains to ferry students, migrant workers stranded amid lockdown: Govt

The move comes after states requested the Centre to run special trains for migrant workers. Earlier, while relaxing the guidelines, the Centre only allowed the movement by buses. (HT photo)

The government on Friday allowed the use of special trains to ferry students, migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The railways ministry will designate nodal officers for coordination with states and Union Territories, the home ministry order said. The railways will soon come up with guidelines on the sale of tickets, and on the social-distancing norms to be followed at stations and inside the trains, the order added.

“As per the guideline issued by the ministry of home affairs, it has been decided to run “Shramik Special” trains from “Labour Day” today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown,” said the railways.

The move comes after states requested the Centre to run special trains for migrant workers. Earlier, while relaxing the guidelines, the Centre only allowed the movement by buses.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State governments for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

The railways and state governments will appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”.

The passengers will be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.

It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear masks. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.