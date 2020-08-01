Sections
Home / India News / ‘Speeding horror’: Over 1,000 fined for over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway in July

‘Speeding horror’: Over 1,000 fined for over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway in July

Some commuters were reported to be driving at twice the speed that is permitted. Not just car drivers but buses have also been reported for speeding at the expressway.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:57 IST

By Over 1,000 fined for over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway in July, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation. (Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

Incidents of over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway seems to show no sign of abating. In July alone, 1,038 cases of speed limit violation on the expressway were reported and fines were levied almost every day of the month.

According to a report by HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan, drivers are breaking speed standards on the expressway with some driving at a speed as high as 194 kilometre per hour (kmph). While the permissible speed limit on the expressway ranges between 80 to 100 kmph, the average speed recorded by the vehicles was reported between 120 to 160 kmph.

Some commuters were reported to be driving at twice the speed that is permitted. Not just car drivers but buses have also been reported for speeding at the expressway.

In July, fines were levied almost every day on commuters for over speeding. Most incidents were reported during the night time. Of 1,038 cases of over speeding last month, more than 100 vehicles were being driven at a speed of over 150 kmph. There were 400 vehicles that were run between 130 to 140 kmph. Around 300 commuters drove at the speed of 160 to 180 kmph, while about 200 vehicles ranged between 120 and 140 kmph.



Over speeding and rash driving have also led to accidents on the expressway. In a recent incident, six people were killed and at least 20 others injured when a private bus fell off the expressway after colliding with another vehicle last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ram temple coming up with consent of every Indian, says Congress leader Kamal Nath
Aug 01, 2020 14:40 IST
Days after ‘recovering’ from Covid-19, 100-year-old woman dies in Pune
Aug 01, 2020 14:40 IST
Eid al-Adha celebrations subdued in most parts of UP following lockdown
Aug 01, 2020 14:35 IST
Mother- son duo from Maharashtra clears Class 10th exams together
Aug 01, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.