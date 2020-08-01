‘Speeding horror’: Over 1,000 fined for over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway in July

Incidents of over speeding on Agra-Lucknow expressway seems to show no sign of abating. In July alone, 1,038 cases of speed limit violation on the expressway were reported and fines were levied almost every day of the month.

According to a report by HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan, drivers are breaking speed standards on the expressway with some driving at a speed as high as 194 kilometre per hour (kmph). While the permissible speed limit on the expressway ranges between 80 to 100 kmph, the average speed recorded by the vehicles was reported between 120 to 160 kmph.

Some commuters were reported to be driving at twice the speed that is permitted. Not just car drivers but buses have also been reported for speeding at the expressway.

In July, fines were levied almost every day on commuters for over speeding. Most incidents were reported during the night time. Of 1,038 cases of over speeding last month, more than 100 vehicles were being driven at a speed of over 150 kmph. There were 400 vehicles that were run between 130 to 140 kmph. Around 300 commuters drove at the speed of 160 to 180 kmph, while about 200 vehicles ranged between 120 and 140 kmph.

Over speeding and rash driving have also led to accidents on the expressway. In a recent incident, six people were killed and at least 20 others injured when a private bus fell off the expressway after colliding with another vehicle last month.