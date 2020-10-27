SpiceJet starts online booking of Covid-19 test for passengers in India, UAE

Low budget airline SpiceJet has commenced online booking of Covid-19 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for its passengers that can be taken at home in India and UAE. This makes SpiceJet the only airline to offer such a facility to its passengers. The airline is working with VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist, to provide this facility.

The airline said the cost of the test will be as per the price set by local government bodies and the same rates will apply for children and adults.

The aim is to ease passengers’ travel experience because it is mandatory for international passengers to produce Covid-19 negative test reports on arrival. According to SpiceJet, there are rising apprehensions among travellers regarding the process of complying with various pre-travel requirements. This facility will help passengers book RT-PCR test using the appointment booking service offered by VFS Global.

The airline spokesperson said, “Passengers will have to visit SpiceJet’s website and avail the service under the ‘Add-ons’ section. To initiate the booking process, they will have to click on the ‘Book now’ button and follow a few simple steps to book an appointment. They can either request for a test at their doorstep or visit the nearby lab, as per their convenience and the available schedule. Besides, customers will also be offered the option to select their preferred testing location and appointment slot.

SpiceJet chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said, “SpiceJet’s online booking of the Covid-19 test is a step in that direction and we believe that this will give our passengers the confidence and peace of mind while adjusting to the new norms of travelling. Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries soon.”

The airline said that Indian customers can also visit an associated ICMR approved lab in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Pune.

Passengers travelling from UAE will have to submit their test samples at the partnered laboratory in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah, or at a chocied location within UAE. The test prices will start from AED 160 for both children and adults and results will be sent to the registered email address within 24 to 60 hours.