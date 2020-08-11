Spotlight on private hospitals over charging Covid patients in Bihar, cases rise to 86,812

People wait to give swab samples for coronavirus testing at a collection centre in Hotel Pataliputra Ashoka, in Patna. (HT Photo)

The Patna district administration has constituted a cell to probe allegations of exorbitant charge levied by private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients even as cases continued to spike in Bihar, taking the tally of positive patients to 86,812 on Monday.

The testing on Tuesday rose to a record 83,314 samples, while the recovery rate improved by .27%, as compared to Monday’s figure.

In the past 24 hours, 15 Sars-Cov-2 virus triggered deaths were reported from various districts taking the toll to 465, according to the bulletin issued by the state health department.

Besides this, six deaths were reported from NMCH and AIIMS-Patna, said their respective Covid-19 nodal officers.

While reviewing the situation in the capital, Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi accepted that he had received complaints of exorbitant money being charged by private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

He asked the additional deputy collector to identify such hospitals and take strict action against them.

Patna continues to be a cause for concern, with the total number of infections rising to 14,446 with the addition of 552 fresh cases on Monday. Bhagalpur is a distant second with 3,719 cases followed by 3,600 cases in Muzaffarpur.

Giving details of the 15 deaths, health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said three patients from Vaishali fell prey to the disease, followed by two each from Bhagalpur, Patna and Samastipur and one each from Bhojpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts.

NMCH’s Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, said the three positive patients with heart disease who hailed from Bhojpur, Begusarai and Patna and were in the age group of 52 to 70 years, passed away on Monday.

The three other patients, who died at AIIMS-Patna, were aged between 46 and 62 years and were from Naukaha village, Beur and Anisabad localities of Patna, said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer, Covid-19, AIIMS-Patna.

The health secretary said in the last 24 hours, 2,900 patients had recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,039 which translates into 65.70% recovery rate.

The total count of active cases is 32,222, according to a tweet from the health department. The department has conducted 11, 80, 566 tests for Covid 19 so far.

Random testing on second day

The district administration on the second day carried out rapid antigen tests on 190 people, including greengrocers and auto drivers. Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said just two persons tested positive, while all 83 auto drivers tested negative.

Agarwal asked the district magistrates of Nalanda, Rohtas, Buxar, Kaimur, Buxar and Patna to conduct rapid antigen tests on greengrocers and auto drivers in their respective districts.