Spurious liquor kills 20 in 3 days in Haryana’s Sonipat: Police

The police conducted raids at a make-shift shop on the Gohana road in Sonepat and recovered bottles of illicit liquor. (HT Photo)

Seven persons died in the last 24 hours after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the death toll to over 20 in the last three days, police said.

Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virender Singh said seven more deaths were reported on Wednesday in four Sonipat city colonies - Mayur Vihar, Shastri Colony, Pragati Colony and Indian Colony.

“Over 14 persons died in the last two days and their families cremated them without informing us. After seven more persons died today, the family members of the earlier victims informed us about the incident. We have sent four bodies for post-mortem to ascertain whether they consumed liquor or not. We are waiting for the viscera report. We suspect the deaths have taken place due to consumption of spurious liquor,” the DSP said.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia and superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa visited these four colonies and interacted with the families of the deceased, mostly poor labourers.

The police conducted raids at a make-shift shop on the Gohana road in Sonepat and recovered bottles of illicit liquor.

Sonepat SP Randhawa said they have recorded the statement of one, Mahender Singh, who is admitted at a private hospital in Sonepat.

“He told us that he bought illicit liquor and consumed it. When he complained of chest pain, his family members rushed him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” he added.

Sonepat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said he suspected these deaths might have happened after consuming spurious liquor.

“The family members did not come forward to report about the deaths till Wednesday. I have ordered an investigation into the incident. I have directed the officials to take stern action against people selling poisonous substances,” the DC said.