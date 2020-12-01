Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sputnik-V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Sputnik-V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. (Bloomberg)

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage



The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that had proven safe and effective with no long-term side effects in more than 250 clinical trials globally conducted during the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953). More than 100,000 people have received approved and registered drugs based on the human adenoviral vectors.



Last month, Russia on Wednesday said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to the first interim analysis.

“The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy amounted to 92 per cent (calculation based on the 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo),” the RDIF said in a statement read.

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik in October.DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for conducting tests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:57 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:28 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

How UK’s points-based visa system could prove advantageous to India
Dec 01, 2020 20:05 IST
Panel will consider PMK’s demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars: Tamil Nadu CM
Dec 01, 2020 19:56 IST
White House Christmas decorations over the years
Dec 01, 2020 19:53 IST
Sputnik-V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials
Dec 01, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.