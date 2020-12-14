Sections
Home / India News / Sri Lankan navy apprehends 47 Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan navy apprehends 47 Indian fishermen

The fishermen were picked up by the island nation’s navy while they were fishing near Neduntheevu there, a senior Fisheries department official said.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Rameswaram

Sri Lankan navy vessels along the sea front at Galle Face promenade in Colombo on December 9, 2020. Image used for representational purpose only. (AFP)

As many as 47 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday for allegedly fishing in that country’s waters, officials here said.

Those apprehended by the Lankan navy hailed from Rameswaram and Puthukottai, even as seven boats were also seized, they added.

The fishermen were picked up by the island nation’s navy while they were fishing near Neduntheevu there, a senior Fisheries department official said.

While 27 fishermen hailed from Rameswaram, the others were from Puthukottai.



They are likely to be produced before a Sri Lankan court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the local fisheries authorities refused fishing permits to 23 Indian boats for allegedly damaging the nets of their Sri Lankan counterparts recently.

The Sri Lankan authorities had taken up the matter with Indian officials.

