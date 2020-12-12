Srinagar gets season’s 1st snowfall, more predicted in Ladakh and Kashmir

Sections
An IMD official said that widespread rain and snow occurred at Kargil and in the upper reaches of Leh district.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | , Hindustan Times Srinagar

Srinagar received season’s first snowfall on Saturday morning. (AP Photo)

Srinagar on Saturday witnessed season’s first snowfall while areas in south Kashmir and upper reaches of Kashmir received good snowfall. Weather department officials said fresh western disturbance (WD) is active and could bring more rain and snowfall in Ladakh and Kashmir.

The fresh snowfall has disrupted traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“Due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides/ shooting stones at several places along the national highway, the road is blocked,” said inspector general of J&K Traffic.

Shoiab Ahmad, a Srinagar resident said that though the city observed a few inches of snow since early morning, it was not heavy. “It’s the first snow in the city but it’s a light snowfall, not like November last year,” he said.



Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sonum Lotus, said that widespread rain, snow occurred in J&K, Kargil and in the upper reaches of Leh district.

“Today no major rain or snow is expected in J&K, while snowfall is likely to continue in Sonmarg, Zojila Dras and Zanskar axis and on the higher reaches of Leh,” said Lotus.

He said that the weather is gradually improving in J&K and there is no major prediction till December 20.

Kashmir region had already received December’s first rain and snowfall earlier this week.

An avalanche warning has been issued for J&K, while a yellow alert has been sounded for higher reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam and Kargil districts.

