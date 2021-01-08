Sections
Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed for 6th day

Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed for 6th day

Over 3,000 vehicles stranged on the national highway which was closed for traffic following landslides at several places

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:34 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Stranded trucks along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (File photo)

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday.

Flight operations were resumed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday but people faced problems due to traffic jams on the airport road and adjacent highways.

“It was chaos outside the airport due to a traffic jam on the highway leading to the airport. It took me four to five hours and a change of several vehicles to reach Batamaloo,” city resident Mohammad Abdullah said. He said many people missed their flights as they couldn’t reach the airport on time.

The highway was closed for traffic past Sunday following heavy snowfall and incessant rains which triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones. With the weather improving now, it could be opened soon, said a traffic official. Currently, from Qazigund to Udhampur, there are more than 3,000 vehicles stranded on the national highway.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that there won’t be fresh snowfall in the next 10 days. The night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -1.9 degrees Celsius and in Jammu at 11.4 degree Celsius.

