Sections
Home / India News / SSB jawan kills senior, then shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

SSB jawan kills senior, then shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A constable of the force killed his senior in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector after the two had an altercation in the court complex. The jawan used the same service rifle to shoot himself fatally, a senior official said.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi/Srinagar

Officials said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex where a unit of the 8th battalion of the border guarding force is deployed for security duties. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex where a unit of the 8th battalion of the border guarding force is deployed for security duties.

A constable of the force killed his senior in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector after the two had an altercation in the court complex. The jawan used the same service rifle to shoot himself fatally, a senior official said.

Senior officers of the SSB and local police have reached the spot for further investigation, he said.



The SSB guards Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan and some of its battalions are deployed in J-K for security duties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM must apologise for remarks made at all-party meet on June 19: Congress
Jul 07, 2020 08:14 IST
Happy Birthday Dhoni: 5 times MSD made bold call that won India matches
Jul 07, 2020 08:12 IST
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Jul 07, 2020 08:18 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases top 100,000; India death toll hits 20k
Jul 07, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.