SSB sub-inspector commits suicide on Indo-Nepal border

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:37 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

Patna: A 51-year-old sub-inspector (S-I) of the Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 20 battalion deployed at Bairgania on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning by shooting himself with his service revolver inside the barracks.

The cause of the suicide is not yet known, as no note was recovered from the deceased, the police said.

“Initial investigation suggests that the S-I committed suicide. However, the reason behind the suicide is not yet known. The post-mortem examination was conducted at the Sadar Hospital and the body has been handed over to the SSB. We’ve recorded the statement of his family members and colleagues. A case has been lodged at Bairgania police station. Further investigation is underway,” said Anil Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Sitamarhi.

SSB’s assistant commandant Anurag said that the department would also investigate the reason behind his death.



The incident occurred at around 6.30am on Saturday, and the S-I was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The family members of the S-I, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, have been informed of his death, the police added.

