Stalin takes on AIADMK govt, says explain surge in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday took a swipe at the Tamil Nadu government and urged it to explain the reasons for the steep hike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. He also asked the AIADMK government to come clean on allegations of community transmission and the steps it intended to take to curb the rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, especially in capital city Chennai.

“On June 9, the numbers by the Greater Chennai Corporation show that 460 people died due to Covid-19, but the Tamil Nadu state health department reported only 224 deaths on the same day. How could government officials be unfamiliar with reporting mechanisms even after 85 days of the lockdown,” the DMK president said addressing a virtual press conference.

Refuting the state health secretary’s claim that the mismatch in the death toll was due to a ‘procedural lapse’, Stalin said, “Data mismanagement of this scale cannot be possible unless the state government at the highest level is complicit.”

He also urged the government to release the reports submitted by various committees constituted to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to look into the discrepancies in the Covid-19 deaths data.

Stalin hinted that the DMK may approach the courts if the government does not release the actual data on deaths due to Covid-19 within the next two days.

A day earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,974 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths taking the total case count of the state close to the 45,000-mark to touch 44,661, the state health department had said.

The death toll in Tamil Nadu rose to 435, with the addition of the 38 latest fatalities due to the infectious coronavirus disease. Barely a day before, on Saturday, the state had recorded the highest single-day spike in its Covid-19 tally with 1,989 positive cases.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic reporting a large number of Covid-19 patients, preceded only by Maharashtra which has over 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

The state currently, has 19,676 active cases and 24,547 patients have recovered and been discharged till date.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Sunday said people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure should keep their parameters under control and take proper medication. His statement came amidst a sharp spike in the death of many of those affected with coronavirus and also suffering from co-morbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension among others ailments.