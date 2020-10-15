Sections
Home / India News / ‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police

‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:32 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The stalker later stabbed himself in the stomach, neck and wrist, said police. (Representative photo: @VjaCityPolice)

A 20-year-old engineering student was allegedly hacked to death by her stalker for spurning his love in Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The stalker later stabbed himself repeatedly and is battling for his life in Government General Hospital in Guntur.

This is the second such incident in Vijayawada this week. On Monday, a 24-year-old woman working as a nurse in Covid Care Centre was set on fire by her stalker for allegedly refusing to continue their relationship. He also succumbed to his burns later at the hospital as the woman had pulled him in while he set her ablaze.

In the latest incident, Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu said the accused had been stalking the woman for several days stating that he had been in love with her. However, the woman rejected his advances and threatened to complain to the police.



On Thursday morning, the stalker went to her house at Christhu Rajapuram area and slit her throat. “When the woman started screaming, he immediately stabbed himself in the stomach, neck and wrist. As the other family members rushed to her room, she was lying in a pool of blood, while the stalker was lying on the floor,” the police commissioner said.

The family members rushed the woman to ESI hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital. However, she died even before reaching the hospital.

The police who reached her house moved accused to Guntur government hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. The police, however, recorded his statement and are investigating the case.

State women’s commission chairperson V Padma visited the bereaved family members of the girl and consoled them.

