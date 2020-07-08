Sections
Home / India News / Stalker kills woman’s 8-year-old child, dumps body in well; arrested

The accused Man Singh Baghel, 31, a resident of Lahar of Bhind district was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The police say that the accused has confessed to his crime. (Photo @DGP_MP)

An eight-year-old boy was abducted and killed in Bhopal’s Bhind district by a man who used to stalk his mother, said police.

The accused Man Singh Baghel, 31, a resident of Lahar of Bhind district was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Lahar, Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), DS Bais said, “Baghel committed the crime when the boy’s mother, a resident of Lahar, scolded the man for making sexual advances.”

Bais said, “Sumit Dohre, 8, went missing on Sunday when he was returning from his father’s shop. Sumit’s mother told police that she had a doubt on Man Singh, who lives in her neighbourhood in Lahar. When police arrested Man Singh, he confessed to have committed the crime.”



“Man Singh said he proposed to Sumit’s mother last week but she not only refused but also insulted him. To take revenge on the woman, Man Singh abducted Sumit and strangulated him to death. Man Singh threw the body in a well,” said Bais.

The police were later able to recover the child’s body from the well.

The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to police custody on remand.

