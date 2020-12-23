Sections
Home / India News / Stalker strangles teenager, sets body on fire in Andhra Pradesh

Stalker strangles teenager, sets body on fire in Andhra Pradesh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:39 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The victim’s mother told the police that Gutti Rajesh had been stalking her daughter for quite some time and was forcing the 18-year-old to marry him. (Representative Photo @APPOLICE100)

An 18-year-old girl was set ablaze after being strangled by her stalker in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district late on Tuesday night, the police said. The accused is in police custody.

The half-burnt body of the girl was found in an agriculture field at Badanapalli village on the outskirts of Dharmavaram town on Wednesday morning.

According to Dharmavaram (Rural) police inspector P Janardhan Naidu, parents of the girl, who had been working as an outsourced employee in State Bank of India, Dharmavaram branch, approached the police at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night, stating that their daughter had not returned home.

“The missing girl’s parents identified the body in the field as that of their daughter,” the inspector said.



The victim’s mother told the police that Gutti Rajesh had been stalking her daughter for quite some time and was forcing the 18-year-old to marry him.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim might have been taken to the spot by Rajesh on the pretext of talking to her.

“We have taken the accused into custody and are presently investigating him to determine if any other accomplices were involved in the execution of this barbaric crime,” the inspector said.

