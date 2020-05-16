Sections
Home / India News / ‘State governments failed’: RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on migrants’ plight

‘State governments failed’: RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on migrants’ plight

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said workers have been left to their devices by their employers and contractors who they served for many years and contributed as wealth creators.

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:53 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) particularly targeted the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand for failing to take care of the migrants. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has criticised several state governments, including the BJP-ruled Gujarat, for failing to address the concerns of the migrant workers, pointing out that while the union government has issued directive to all states to provide transport facilities, workers are continuing to walk back home.

The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) particularly targeted the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand for failing to take care of the migrants.

“…Due to the complete lockdown, the public transport system was not available and they had no money to stay at their workplaces without food, shelter etc. The Central government has already issued a directive to all state governments to provide transport facilities along with other necessities to such migrant workers. The state governments failed to own their responsibility to help in such a critical situation,” BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay said in a statement.

The BMS, which has also planned a nationwide protest on May 20 against the changes made to labour laws in several states, said workers have been left to their devices by their employers and contractors who they served for many years and contributed as wealth creators.



“In many places neither the employer nor the contractors made efforts to take care of these workers who have been waiting patiently since March 25 onwards (when the lockdown was announced),” Upadhaya said.

Referring to the accident in Aurangabad where 16 workers were run over by a train, the BMS functionary said it was “unwarranted interference” by the police authorities that forced workers to walk along tracks instead of taking the road.

“Many more migrant workers lost their lives in road accidents while on their way home on foot,” he said, adding that the BMS state units will set up help desks at the district level to help workers travel and find jobs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur
May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van
May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:59 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of air space
May 16, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.