State seeks central force deployment

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday requested the Centre to deploy 2,000 central police personnel in the state to ease the pressure on the state police as it deals with the Covid-19 pandemic. The request...

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday requested the Centre to deploy 2,000 central police personnel in the state to ease the pressure on the state police as it deals with the Covid-19 pandemic. The request came two days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sought additional central forces during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials said the state, which is the worst-hit by the pandemic in the country, needs additional forces to ease the stress on the state police and for additional deployment for the Muslim festival of Eid, which is expected to be celebrated subject to the moon sighting on May 25.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said state police personnel were falling sick due to the burden of long working hours amid the Covid-19 lockdown. He added a rising number of personnel (84 police officers and 709 constables) have tested positive for Covid-19. Deshmukh said the deployment of the central forces will allow the government to give some rest to the state police personnel.

“The police force has been fighting against the coronavirus day and night and by putting in additional duty hours. Many of them have tested positive for the virus. The demand raised for the additional force is also keeping in mind the ensuing festival...on May 25,” he said.



The state government has deployed 32 companies of the State Reserve Police Force in districts with higher Covid-19 cases. Eight police constables including five in Mumbai have succumbed to the disease.

Home department officials said the additional forces requested from the Centre are expected to be deployed in containment zones in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Malegaon.

