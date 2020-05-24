‘States can develop their own Covid-19 quarantine, isolation protocol’: Govt’s guidelines on domestic travel

IAarogya Setu mobile app should be installed by all passengers, the guidelines read. (AFP)

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Welfare on Sunday issued a comprehensive list of guidelines for passengers undertaking domestic travel via flights, trains or through inter-state bus services amid Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes in the wake of resumption of domestic air services from Monday and with 100 pair of trains resuming service on June 1.

The release stated that various states governments will be able to “develop their own quarantine and isolation protocols as per their assessment”.

The guidelines stated that the passengers are required to follow social distancing at all times and wear protective masks. Aarogya Setu mobile app should be installed by all passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go home and observe their health for 14 days and report in case any symptoms arise.

Passengers displaying mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or to isolate at Covid-19 Care Centres at various public and private facilities.

Here’s taking a quick look at the guidelines:

1) Dos and Don’ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned.

2) All passengers shall be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

3) Suitable announcement about Covid-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/railway station/bus terminals and in flights/trains/bus.

4) The States/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight/train/bus.

5) During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers/mask. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene.

6) At airports/railway stations/ bus terminals required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken.

7) Airports/railway stations/bus terminals should be regularly sanitized/disinfected and availability of soaps and sanitizers shall be ensured.

8) Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged.

9) Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075).

10) Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility.

11) Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid-19 health facilities and managed accordingly.

12) Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or to isolate in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol. If positive, they will continue at Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol.

If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate himself/herself and self monitor his/her health for further 7 days. In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center (1075).