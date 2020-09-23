Sections
States can now use 50% of state disaster relief fund, cap of 35% removed, PM Modi says in meeting on Covid-19 with chief ministers

PM Modi further highlighted the importance of masks and said it is a very important tool in fight against Covid-19.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has said that India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. (Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of seven states where the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload is higher. He appreciated the efforts being made by the states to check the spread of the disease and also annonced increasing the cap on the amount they can spend from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

“Today, I announce that the states can spend 50 per cent of the SDRF amount on efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. This limit was earlier 35 per cent,” PM Modi said.

He also emphasised that micro zones should be formed for effective management of the coronavirus disease.

PM Modi further highlighted the importance of masks and said it is a very important tool in fight against Covid-19.



“We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging,” said PM Modi.

“Effective messaging is also necessary because most Covid-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that India has said that India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. “We have to work together to see that the medicines easily reach from one state to another,” he further said.

The states with high Covid-19 caseload are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. The Union health ministry said that more than 63 per of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these states.

They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths, a statement had said earlier.

