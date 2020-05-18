Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / States cannot dilute restrictions under lockdown 4 guidelines, says Centre

States cannot dilute restrictions under lockdown 4 guidelines, says Centre

The MHA said that the states “may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions” as necessary.

Updated: May 18, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus on Monday. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

The states and union territories were advised against diluting restrictions under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Centre on Monday as the country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

“As emphasised in my earlier letters, I would like to reiterate again that states/union territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed in the MHA guidelines. States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as necessary,” home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter.

The ministry underlined that the new guidelines have been issued after taking into consideration the views of the state governments following the video conference held by Prime Minister Modi with the chief ministers on May 11.



“I would urge you all to ensure compliance of the new guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation,” the secretary added.

Under the new guidelines, the states will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Inside these zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed.

In another significant step that stood out was conditional approval to interstate movement of passenger vehicles and buses with “mutual consent” of the states and the union territories involved.

The home ministry also allowed the resumption of app-based cab services; gave permission to the functioning of all shops, markets and commercial establishments except those in malls; and eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength.

Metro train services; domestic and international passenger flights; schools and colleges; hospitality services; cinema halls; shopping malls and dine-in restaurants; and religious and political gatherings will continue to be prohibited across the country. Only special trains — a pair of 15 premium trains and those ferrying migrants to their homes — will run in this period.

Also, the ban on non-essential travel between 7pm and 7am will continue. Spitting and consumption of liquor, gutkha and tobacco in public places continue to be banned.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prithviraj to return to Kerala, wraps up Aadujeevitham’s Jordan schedule
May 18, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Salutes: Goa-based volunteer calls for need to check mental health issues in migrant labourers
May 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Makers of RRR confirm no special video will be released on Jr NTR’s b’day
May 18, 2020 14:06 IST
Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as legislator, enters state legislative council
May 18, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.