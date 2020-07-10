States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints

A Kolkata Police personnel uses a loudspeaker to address residents at Kankurgachi -- one of the new Covid-19 containment zones in Kolkata on Thursday,. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal have started to go back to lockdown mode to contain the spread of the virus.

Uttar Pradesh, where the Covid-19 tally has crossed 32,000 announced Thursday evening a complete weekend shutdown from Friday 10 pm till Monday 5 am.

All offices, markets, urban and rural haats, grain markets, and commercial establishments will remain shut during the lockdown period.

All essential services such as health services, essential commodities supply will operate as before and there will be no restriction on movements of such people working in these places including corona warriors and door-step delivery persons.

Railways will continue to operate the way it has been and the UP roadways would make arrangements to operate buses to ferry the passengers who arrive at the stations. However, barring these, UPSRTC buses would not operate anywhere in the state.

In West Bengal, another week of complete lockdown kicked in Thursday afternoon across containment zones. The Covid-19 tally in Bengal has gone past 25,000.

The lockdown is spread across all 23 districts and covers 434 containment zones including 25 in Kolkata.

Kolkata’s neighbouring districts of North 24 Parganas and Howrah have 95 and 56 containment zones respectively.

Entry and exits into these zones have been sealed and only essential services personnel will be allowed.

Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open, no public conveyance will be allowed and all offices and business will remain shut.

In Bihar, five districts including Patna will go under lockdown from Saturday after more than a month as the state’s Covid-19 count neared 14,000.

The lockdown in Patna, Bhabua and Purina districts will be a week while Supaul and Nawada will observe the lockdown for three days.

In Patna , all offices of the Central government, its autonomous/subordinates offices and public offices (with the exception of defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation, etc.) will remain closed during the period.

In addition to this, offices of the state government/union territory governments, their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc., (with exceptions of police, home guards, disaster administration, treasury, electricity, sanitation) as well as commercial and private establishments will also remain shut.

All places of worship will remain closed during the period and no religious congregation will be allowed.

But shops selling grocery, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and vegetables, fish will remain open between 6 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

The order exempts banks, insurance offices and ATMS, telecommunications, delivery of all kinds of goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, capital and debt market services, electronic and print media from lockdown.

Shortly after the Patna district administration decided to lock down the state capital for a week, four more districts - Bhabua, Purnia, Supaul and Nawada - followed suit on Thursday with different lengths of lockdown.

In Assam, the government announced a “total lockdown” in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Elsewhere in the state, a complete shutdown is already in force for a fortnight in Kamrup Metropolitan district that includes Guwahati city from June 28 for a fortnight. The government is contemplating to extend the lockdown.

Maharashtra, where the lockdown is in force till July 31, the government had allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses to operate from July 8 Wednesday, but at 33% of their capacity.

Dine-in restaurants, however, will remain to be shut and operate only for takeaways as the government has not taken any decision yet. Restaurants at hotels and guest houses will be available only for the resident guests.

Swimming pools, gymnasiums, playing areas, gaming arcades and gatherings of more than 15 people at these hotels will not be allowed, a government notification said.

The government has also extended the timings of shops and markets by two hours across the state.