States must start working on cold storage facilities for Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Modi at meeting with chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday to review Covid-19 situation where he asked them to start...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi briefs chief ministers after meet on Covid-19 preparedness. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday to review Covid-19 situation where he asked them to start working on cold storage facilities for coronavirus vaccine.

The prime minister also assured the states that the vaccine against Covid-19 which Indian will get for its citizens, will be safe on “all scientific standards”. “Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,” PM Modi said at the meeting.

PM Modi’s meeting with the chief ministers comes at a time when India’s Covid-19 caseload has soared past 9.17 million. Though the country has been recording good recovery rate,it still continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases across India.

“Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak & they’ll recover soon, this has led to rampant carelessness... Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert & transmission is curbed. We’ve to bring positivity rate under 5%,” the prime minister added.

