States to get 50K ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) builds Phase 2 of open ground quarantine and isolation facility for coronavirus patients at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The Centre is supplying 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators to various state governments and union territories to fight Covid-19. The central government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for this from the PM-CARES fund.

So far, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, the government said in a release. It further said that 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to states and union territories and prominent recipients include Maharashtra and Delhi, two of the worst-affected states by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have received 275 ventilators each.

The other affected states where these ventilators have been sent are Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90) and Rajasthan (75).

A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has also been released to states and union territories for welfare of migrant labourers, the government said. This fund is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants.

The highest amount has been given to Maharashtra (Rs 181 crore), followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 crore), Gujarat (Rs 66 crore), Delhi (Rs 55 crore), West Bengal (Rs 53 crore), Bihar (Rs 51 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 50 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 34 crore).

The Centre has been helping states in tackling the coroanvirus disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a seires of discussions with various chief ministers where he has taken stock of the situation and offered helo to state governments.

He even called an all-party meeting on the issue where the prime minister said that India’s response to the disease has been very good and reiterated that early lockdown helped keep the number of fatalities low.

Home minister Amit Shah also held separate meetings with Delhi lieutenant governor, chief minister and other officials to prepare a response after hige spike in the number of cases in the national capital. The revamped action plan laid emphasis on the need for more effective containment and tracing efforts, widening the scope of detecting infections and intensifying social distancing and surveillance at the ground level to tackle the outbreak.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 as 14,933 new infections and 1,78,014 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.