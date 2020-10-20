Sections
Home / India News / 'Stepping out without mask puts others' lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation

‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation

He said that the economy is starting to stand on its feet and markets are full of people as it is festival time, but people should not let the situation deteriorate.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime MInister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of the country to be careful ahead of the festive season in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Addressing the nation, he said that carelessness, like going out without a mask, puts others’ lives at risk.

“Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was sudden spike,” PM Modi said in his 12-minute address.

Highlighting the situation across the world, the prime minister said, “Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000.”

He said that the economy is starting to stand on its feet and markets are full of people as it is festival time, but people should not let the situation deteriorate. “With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,” PM Modi said.

