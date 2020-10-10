Sections
Home / India News / Steps should be taken to avert another pandemic: Dalai Lama

Steps should be taken to avert another pandemic: Dalai Lama

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Dharamsala

Dalai Lama said these days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. (AFP)

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday appreciated the efforts of ‘corona warriors’ in the fight against Covid-19 and said steps should be taken to avert another such pandemic in the future.

“These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can’t be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future,” he said in his message on World Mental Health Day. He said he appreciated the efforts and dedication shown by people working in the health care sector. “However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Every morning, I recite mantras and pray that this pandemic will come to an end as soon as possible. I dedicate these practices for the good of the world, especially India,” he added.

