Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Stigma still attached to Covid-19, many fear getting tested’: AIIMS director

‘Stigma still attached to Covid-19, many fear getting tested’: AIIMS director

Dr Guleria said a delay in patient’s admission to the hospital increases mortality.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:39 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Coronavirus cases in the country near the 60-000 mark. (ANI)

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday emphasised the importance of timely detection of Covid-19 to improve the rate of mortality.

Guleria said many people fear to come to the hospital and get tested for Covid-19. “A stigma is still attached to Covid-19,” he said, adding that a delay in patient’s admission to the hospital increases mortality.

He also asked elderly people to take precautions during the coronavirus crisis. Elderly people and those with comorbidities are at a higher risk of getting a severe infection of Covid-19.

“If you have elderly people at home you need to be extra cautious. Get health checkup done immediately after observing mild symptoms,” he said.



Also read: ‘We’re prepared for the worst,’ says Health minister on Covid-19 crisis

Guleria’s comments came from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. AIIMS experts visited the civil hospital in the city on Saturday and interacted with frontline staff amid the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the district, news agency PTI reported.

Ahmedabad’s coronavirus mortality rate stands at 6.5%, which is nearly double of the country’s death rate of 3.3%.

Dr Guleria, along with Dr Manish Soneja of AIIMS’ department of medicine, flew in on a special Indian Air Force plane on Friday, after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange for the visit from experts, PTI reported.

Gujarat has reported 7, 402 coronavirus cases of which more than 5,200 come from Ahmedabad district.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours around his health
May 09, 2020 16:22 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Covid-19 update: Govt’s residential status move relieves tax worries, ‘genuine hardships’ of NRIs
May 09, 2020 16:21 IST
Arjun Rampal wishes his girlfriend Gabriella and mom on Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 16:13 IST
Old Hindi serials, Ludo, faith in God saw this Indian family in Beijing through 100 days of lockdown
May 09, 2020 16:14 IST
Making of Ramayan: How Sunil Lahiri injured his fingers
May 09, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.