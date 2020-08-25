‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised questions over the use of Cam Scanner, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the central government in June. (HT Photo)

The Maharashtra Congress has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the use of a banned Chinese app for its official communication to announce the organisational appointments on Monday.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised questions over the use of Cam Scanner, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the central government in June. The Modi government had on June 29 banned the Chinese app as part of the ban amid the tension with China following the June 15 incident along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty.

The BJP issued a press note announcing the appointments of its workers on party’s OBC Morcha on Monday. Sawant has presented a copy of the press note scanned using the banned app. He said that the BJP’s pseudo nationalism has been exposed with this act.

“It is shameful and annoying that the BJP is openly using the apps banned by the Central government ruled by it. This has shown how the BJP is still in love with China. The act of banning the Chinese app by the Modi government was just a hogwash to misguide people,” Sawant said.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the party had forwarded the PDF files to the media and to other communication platforms. “We have not used any banned Chinese app for this communication. The files that were sent out were in PDF format. We are not aware if anybody in further process scanned them using the banned app,” he said.

Sawant has also said that the organisations affiliated to the BJP were on forefront demanding to ban the Chinese products. “The ‘so called patriots’ were leading the campaign. The recent revelation about the potential deal between an Indian industrialist

and TikTok, too has brought the real face of BJP to the fore,” he said.