Stone pelting, terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir reduced significantly after Article 370 abrogation: Home ministry

While civilians killed in terror-related incidents have not seen a significant reduction, the ministry also shared data showing slump in casualties among security forces in terrorist incidents. (AP)

Terrorist activities, as well as stone pelting cases, have reduced significantly in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Monday. It also said that killing of civilians in terror-related incidents and deaths of security personnel have also gone down in the same period.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the government has shown a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and resorted to strengthening security apparatus. Reddy said that the government has ensured “strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, and increased cordon and search operations to combat challenges from terrorist organisations”.

According to the data shared by the minister, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir saw 206 incidents of terrorism from August 5 last year (when Article 370 was abrogated) to August 31 this year - in contrast with 443 such incidents recorded from July 2018 to August 2019.

During the same period in the last one year, the MHA said 310 stone pelting incidents were recorded, as opposed to 703 such incidents between 2018 and 2019.

While civilians killed in terror-related incidents have not seen a significant reduction, the ministry also shared data showing slump in casualties among security forces in terrorist incidents.

It said that 49 security personnel were killed in 2019-2020 as opposed to 125 security personnel a year before.

Also, in the 2018-2019 period, 54 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents. The number came down to 45 in 2019-2020, said the Union minister.

Reddy also listed measures taken by the government to bring down incidents of terrorism. “While keeping a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiating action against them, other steps by Law enforcing agencies include enhanced interaction between police and public at various levels, sharing of intelligence inputs on real time basis amongst all security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir, intensified area domination of militancy affected areas by deployment of additional Nakas and patrolling by security forces etc,” he said.