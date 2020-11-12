Stones thrown at state BJP chief’s convoy in north Bengal; black flags shown

Three cars in West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy were damaged after stones were thrown on them at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district on Thursday morning. Nobody was injured in the attack even as the windows of one car were completely smashed. The attackers also waved black flags and raised “go back” slogans.

Ghosh, who was on a three-day tour to North Bengal, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers for the attack even as it insisted it was staged.

“Such attacks are not new to me. Several of my cars were vandalised in the past. The TMC is scared of our growth. It knows that its days are numbered. These attacks cannot stop the BJP,” Ghosh said.

Tourism minister Gautam Deb denied TMC’s involvement in the incident. “The attack was staged because the BJP wants to stay in the limelight. Our party does not believe in violence.”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the incident. “No political leader should face such attacks. This is deplorable,” Dhankhhar said.

BJP’s state youth wing president Saumitra Khan said they will stage demonstrations in all towns against the attack.

Minister Firhad Hakim said whoever is involved in the incident will face action. “I condemn the attack but our party is not involved in this.”