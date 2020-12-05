Sections
Home / India News / Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies

NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have played down Pawar’s remarks Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, saying they have no connection with the stability of the three-party state government.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi Hindustan Times

Congress’s state working president Yashomati Thakur, who is also a minister, made the appeal after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership seems to lack “consistency”. (Satish Bate/HT File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday appealed to its allies in the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to refrain from commenting on the party’s leadership if they want a “stable” government in the state.

Congress’s state working president Yashomati Thakur, who is also a minister, made the appeal after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership seems to lack “consistency”. Pawar comments came in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat.

In a series of tweets in English and Marathi, Thakur referred to interviews and articles of MVA leaders. “…I must appeal colleagues in MVA if you want stable govt in Maharashtra, then stop commenting leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow the basic rules of the coalition. Our leadership is very strong and stable,” said Thakur. “Formation of MVA is the result of our strong belief in democratic values,” she said.

NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have played down Pawar’s remarks saying they have no connection with the stability of the three-party state government.

NCP spokesman Umesh Patil said Pawar’s statement must be taken positively looking at his age and experience. “Thakur’s comment on the stability of the government is unnecessary. There is good coordination within the MVA. Just recently, we saw celebrations on the first anniversary [of the government]. The alliance registered wins in the [legislative] council elections [on Friday].”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said whatever Pawar might have said about Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the stability of the MVA government. “I have always stood behind Rahul Gandhi when his leadership was being damaged. Sharad Pawar is a tall leader. The opposition parties in the country consider Pawar their leader. When an experienced leader like him says something, it must be viewed as directions.”

