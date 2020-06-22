Sections
Home / India News / Stop repeatedly insulting security forces and questioning their valour: Nadda to Manmohan Singh

Stop repeatedly insulting security forces and questioning their valour: Nadda to Manmohan Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday criticised former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress party and said they should stop repeatedly insulting the...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:04 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran,

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday criticised former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress party and said they should stop repeatedly insulting the security forces and questioning their valour.

In a message posted on Twitter, Nadda said, “Please stop insulting of forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.It’s never too late to improve.”

The tweet was a reaction to a statement by Singh about the violent face-off between Indian and the Chinese troops in Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should always be mindful of the implications of his words, a reference to the controversy stocked by Modi’s comments at a meeting of all political parties on Friday.



The former prime minister also said the government must rise to the occasion to ensure justice for Col B Santhosh Babu and the 19 other soldiers killed in action.

The BJP reacted by accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

“One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrender hundred square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” Nadda said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares pic of flowers he planted
Jun 22, 2020 14:06 IST
Stop repeatedly insulting security forces and questioning their valour: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
Jun 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Asher and Noah perform on Father’s Day
Jun 22, 2020 14:00 IST
Covid-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50
Jun 22, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.